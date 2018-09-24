Some businesses in Pullman are donating a portion of their profits to Washington State University’s Cougar Health Fun.

The event is called ‘2 Weeks of Pullman,’ which started on Sep. 17 and runs until Sep. 28.

Twelve businesses are taking part and donating between three and seven percent of their profits to the fund, which promotes mental health awareness and sexual violence prevention on campus.

"It's a new event. We wanted to reach out to the downtown community and show what it has to offer to students. Our unofficial slogan is, ‘We want students to explore what Pullman has to offer.’ The businesses are getting more traffic from the students, and in return the businesses are giving back to students," said Keegan Otter, with Associated Students of Washington State University.

Here’s a list of all the businesses participating:

Main Street Squeeze Juice & Smoothie

Palouse Juice

Frontier Internet, TV, Phones

Evergreen Tire & Auto Repair

Rico’s Pub

B&L Bicycles

College Hill Coug Store

Paradise Creek Brewery- Downtown Restaurant and Trailside Taproom

Palouse Country Candy

Cougar Entertainment Center

Pullman Vision Source

Pups and Cups

© 2018 KREM