PULLMAN, Wash. — Following the sexual misconduct allegations from Alyssa Wold- Bodeau against Jason Gesser, WSU’s former assistant athletic director, another woman has come forward with allegations against Gesser.

Lindsey Streets was a massage therapist at the time in Moscow, Idaho and Gesser was one of her clients. Three years ago, when she was working in Moscow, Gesser was her client. She says he was nothing but kind, until one day during a massage, he did something that frightened her.

Hearing Alyssa inspired her to come forward to tell her own story involving Jason Gesser.

“He moved the blanket to expose himself and at that time he reached for my hand,” Streets said. “I was very scared…I pulled my hands away, I draped his legs, I left the room.”

“I was actually terrified and so, I did not confront him about the issue, I let him leave, I called the police,” Streets said.

As he was leaving, Lindsey says Jason left her a generous tip.

“That tip to me said ‘hush money’, but he told the police that tip was because I worked him into my schedule that day and he was ‘grateful’,” Lindsey said.

As for that police investigation, here's what Lindsey says the officers told her.

“That basically it was his word against mine and that nothing could be done except that they could ban him from my place of business,” Streets recalled.

Then, three years later, a friend sent Lindsey an article about another allegation against Gesser from Alyssa Wold-Bodeau.

“As soon as I saw that this happened to Alyssa and it happened around the same time that it happened to me, I knew that I also needed to bring my story forward,” Streets said.

“Because singularly, you feel so alone and powerless that your one story is still just your word against his, but collectively we can make an impact. I feel grateful that he’s out of a position of power and a position of influence,” Streets said.

Lindsey wanted to share this message with any women who may have been abused or harassed.

“I’m sorry for every single person who was hurt by him and you’re not alone and you’re strong and you’re brave and if this man’s hurt you, your story is important and your voice deserves to be heard,”

Lindsey also said she feels for the Gesser family, pointing out that this must be a difficult time for them.

