When will Washington end its masking rules?

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This week, both Oregon and California announced plans to lift mask mandates in indoor places, leaving many in Washington wondering if the Evergreen State will be next.

Gov. Jay Inslee has not committed to a date when Washington could relax masking rules but said in a brief statement on Monday that state officials are tracking cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

"We are optimistic that these numbers will continue to decline in a way that will let us revisit the mask requirements in the near future," the statement said.

We could get further clarification on Wednesday afternoon. That’s when Gov. Inslee will hold a press conference in Olympia. The Governor’s Office has not said what specifically Inslee plans to address, but if the Governor doesn’t bring up masking rules he is sure to be asked about them.

The Governor is expected to speak at 2 p.m. You can watch a live stream on KREM.com to hear what he has to say.

In Washington, a statewide indoor mask mandate has been in place since Aug. 23, 2021. In September, an outdoor mask mandate was put in place for events with 500 or more people.

The state has seen a downward trend in cases over the past few weeks, with health officials saying they expect we are past the peak driven by the Omicron surge.

Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said in an interview with KING 5 on Tuesday that he would support making masks optional in schools to let families decide.

“It's time to make that next transition in this pandemic,” Reykdal said. “The downside of wearing masks – whether it's speech therapy or learning or that social interaction, the frustration or all the discipline of teachers asking kids to put them up or the community frustration – those variables didn’t counter the health benefits in the beginning but now with vaccination those variables become more important.”