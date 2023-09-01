2,000 patients to be displaced after East Washington pain management clinic closes

The Lynx Healthcare clinics worked with agencies and organizations to help patients get care after their services are closed.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A pain clinic with branches in Spokane Valley and Kennewick announced it will close its doors because of insufficient funding.

The Lynx Healthcare clinics in Spokane Valley and Kennewick are working with various agencies and organizations to help patients get care after their services shut down. About 2,000 pain management and opioid use disorder patients undergoing treatment may be displaced after the clinics close.

According to the Washington Medical Commission (WMC), the clinic's closure could lead to an influx of patients with withdrawal symptoms requesting referrals or seeking prescription refills from practitioners.

WMC is encouraging health practitioners to take on patients who were forced out after the clinic's closure and maintain their current treatment for 90 days. This is so treatments can be evaluated for their efficiency and function in relation to the patient.

Health officials say abruptly stopping prescribed medication and pain management treatments can lead to extreme withdrawal symptoms and other health risks. For more information on pain management, click here.

