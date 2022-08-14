Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects

Here are the Washington state projects set to receive more than $97 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's $2.2 billion for local infrastructure.

SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country.

The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same program. The influx comes from a $1 trillion infrastructure law backed by President Joe Biden, which provided an additional $7.5 billion over five years for the grants.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the projects would help modernize America's transportation systems.

"This is a program that recognizes many of the most interesting and compelling ideas and designs and plans aren't going to come from Washington, but more of the funding should," Buttigieg said. "That's what we're delivering here."

Buttigieg said the U.S. Department of Transportation received about $13 billion in grant applications.

A total of 166 projects across the country are getting a slice of the $2.2 billion.

Washington State Department of Transportation

The Washington State Department of Transportation will receive $6 million for two planning projects.

The first planning project will fund studies in Seattle and Spokane with the goal to help reconnect communities divided by Interstate 90 across Washington state. The project will eventually reconnect underserved communities by creating safe and accessible transportation options.

The second project will also complete a study on how to better connect residents from nearby communities to Yakima, including services and jobs. The study will explore street improvements to connect bicycle and pedestrian paths in Toppenish, Wapato and Union Gap. Overall, the project seeks to create safe pedestrian bicycle crossings at US 97 and SR 22.





Whatcom County

Whatcom County will receive $25 million to replace the Lummi Island ferry and modernize its systems.

The project will replace the 60-year-old ferry with an electric-battery hybrid ferry. The project also includes adjusting the terminal structures to accommodate the new ferry and installing electrical charging infrastructure.

City of Lynnwood

The city will receive $25 million to construct a new multi-lane bridge over I-5 in between the intersections of 196th Street SW (SR 524)/Poplar Way and 33rd Avenue W/Alderwood Mall Boulevard.

The project seeks to relieve traffic congestion and to allow improved access to development in downtown Lynnwood. The project will also add a protected shared use path for pedestrians and bicyclists.

City of Bothell

The $19 million project in Bothell will widen Bothell Way NE from Reder Way to 191st St NE to five lanes.

The project will make room for dedicated turn lanes and signals at high-volume intersections and construct protected bike and pedestrian lanes. It will also include fish habitat enhancement and crossings, and wetland mitigation.

City of Spokane Valley

The $21.7 million project will replace the highway-rail crossing of State Route 27 and the BNSF Railway tracks with a new Pines Road underpass.

The project will replace the intersection of two state highways, SR 27 and SR 290 with a multi-lane roundabout, and construct a separated shared use path under the railroad crossing.

The project seeks to improve supply chain movement while creating a safer environment for vehicle, bike and pedestrian traffic. The project also includes a new trailhead facility with restrooms, electric vehicle charging and non-motorized access to the Centennial Trail and Spokane River.

City of Pullman

Pullman will receive $1 million to finalize planning for the reconstruction of Airport Road.

The reconstruction includes a wider roadway section, shared use bike path, intersection roundabout and pedestrian sidewalk accessing the Pullman- Moscow Airport. The project will also provide a bus stop that will connect the airport to the regional bus system.

The funding marks a significant increase from the $983 million distributed among 90 projects in 2021. The allotment is the largest dating to 2009 for a program that has undergone multiple name and emphasis changes during the presidential administrations of Barack Obama and Donald Trump.