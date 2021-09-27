‘We are on a razor’s edge’: Hospitals nearing crisis standards with staff burnout, abuse from patients

Critical Care doctor at Overlake Medical Center says staff is at a breaking point.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — There may be a faint light at the end of the tunnel, but it's a very long tunnel according to Dr. Todd Freudenberger at Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue.

Freudenberger and his staff have been enduring the fifth wave of COVID-19 for several months, and it is causing extreme exhaustion and burnout.

"I've never seen anything like it," said Dr. Freudenberger. "It's particularly bad among our nursing staff."

He said the start of every day involves assessing how short of staff they will be, and how they will staff a constant influx of new COVID-19 positive patients.

Unlike Idaho, Washington state has not declared what's called 'crisis standards of care,' which is a decision that would force health care providers to systematically ration care because of a lack of space and resources.

"We are on a razor's edge of that," Dr. Freudenberger. "That would get at the very core of what we do as health care providers."

The hospitalization rate in Washington appears to be plateauing on average, but the rate of infection is still nearing all-time highs.

"We just know we have to, you know, put our heads down and move through this because it’s our job. It’s what we think we’ve been put here for,” Freudenberger said.

The latest data from the DOH shows that the seven-day rolling average of cases has begun showing signs of decreasing in recent days.