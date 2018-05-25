SPOKANE, Wash.-- Pilot Flying J has denied internet rumors surrounding a viral video claiming that they don't fly the American flag to avoid offending foreign customers.

The video was posted by Facebook user Dave Moore after he visited a Pilot in Amarillo, Texas. He claimed in the video he was told by an employee a flag wasn't flying because, "they didn't want to lose the foreigners' business."

In a statement posted on the Pilot Flying J's Facebook page, the company called the allegations “absolutely false." The company continued to post status updates about the misunderstanding.

After the viral video surfaced, the gas station went on Facebook on May 6 to clear the misinformation.

"At store #436 in Amarillo,Texas, we are in the process of repairing the flag pole, which was damaged. We regret our team member was misinformed. Our intent is to raise the flag as soon as the pole is repaired and proper flag protocols are in place to show it the respect it deserves," wrote company leaders of their Facebook page.

For people asking why a flag wasn't flying when the pole wasn't broken, the company responded, "Our current policy is that an American flag can only be displayed at our locations if it can be flown according to military protocol. We are currently surveying our locations with flag poles to review if they are in proper working condition."

Flags are flying high at both Flying J's in Spokane. The franchises are owned by Broadway Truck Stops. "Both flags fly all the time, 24 hours a day," said Damon Borden.

