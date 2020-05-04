SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Regional Health District confirmed Saturday that two employees at a Spokane Wallmart tested positive for the coronavirus. A spokesperson told KREM 2 the employees worked at the Walmart off of Newport Highway in North Spokane.

The health district says the two people are in isolation and recovering at home at this time.

According to a spokesperson with Walmart, the store plans to disinfect the front entrance, carts, registers and bathrooms. The store will also disinfect food areas and all high-touch surfaces.

The back offices, break rooms, and other areas utilized exclusively by Walmart associates will be disinfected as well.

KREM 2 asked if other employees are under quarantine that came in contact with the people with the virus but Walmart did not respond. There are no plans to close the store at this time.

Walmart has stated that they plan to provide gloves and masks for workers that would like to use them at work, and screen associates prior to work as well as check their temperature before each shift.

RELATED: These jobs are hiring during the coronavirus crisis in Washington

RELATED: Why cannabis stores are considered essential business

RELATED: Walmart regulating the number of customers in stores due to coronavirus outbreak