Chair detaches from lift while two people are on it at 49 Degrees North

The chair lift detached from the chair line while the two people were seated on it. They suffered minor injuries.

CHEWELAH, Wash. — Two people fell from Chair 1 at 49 Degrees North after the chair detached from the line Saturday.

The two people were immediately treated by ski patrol and only suffered minor injuries, according to a press release from the ski resort.

The chair lift was stopped for about 20 minutes while workers assessed the situation. All guests were then safely unloaded, the release said.

49 Degrees North is investigating the mechanical issue and Chair 1 will be closed until further notice.

The ski hill "will be working with industry experts and regulatory agencies to identify and rectify the issue," according to the release.