Arlo, the Thurston County Sheriff K-9 officer who was shot multiple times during a police chase last Wednesday, is expected to return home this week after undergoing multiple surgeries at Oregon State University's Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine to remove a bullet near his spine.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of Arlo on its Facebook page Sunday that showed the dog sitting in the grass outside OSU, looking alert and recovering.

"K-9 Arlo continues to get stronger and is doing well with his physical therapy. If all goes well, he will get to come home Monday or Tuesday!" the post said.

K-9 Arlo was shot twice during an incident last week when Thurston County Sheriff deputies and Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers chased a suspect on I-5.

According to WSP, when authorities made contact with the suspect, shots were fired and both the suspect and K-9 Arlo were struck.

The suspect suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Arlo, and his human partner, Deputy Tyler Turpin, have a sizable social media following on the app TikTok. Since the incident, the public has raised more than $70,000 to help with Arlo's care.

Turpin has been posting video updates on Arlo's social media accounts to update his followers on his recovery.