That's a wrap for the World Junior Badminton Championships at The Podium

Spokane Sports estimates the 12-day 2023 BWF World Junior Championships at The Podium generated $5 million in economic impact for Spokane.

Twelve days of high-level junior badminton came to a close at The Podium on Sunday.

Hundreds of young international athletes came to Spokane for the 2023 Badminton World Federation Junior Championships' first time in the United States.

"It's world class sports happening in our own city," said tournament ticketholder Pingala Dhital.

Some of the best teenage badminton players from around the world spent the last two weeks at The Podium.

Spokane Sports said at least 40 countries were represented on nine competition courts.

The high-skill international competition is what brought Dhital to The Podium for the championship finals.

"Always I watch on the TV only, so today is the first time I'm watching live, so very excited."

Dhital said she grew up in a country where badminton is a commonly played and celebrated sport.

"My family members are national champions and coach, so realizing its international junior tournament happening in Spokane is such a big deal," Dhital said.

She said she's thankful Spokane's sharing a sport she loves and grew up on with the local community.

"This is what the melting pot is," Dhital said. "The world is coming to watch international players walking in our city."

In addition to the 400 players from countries like Japan, China and Indonesia, the U.S. also had representation on the court.

The women won their first set against China's Maya Taguchi and Aya Tamaki, but lost the final two sets.

Lee and Corbett took home silver medals for making it to the finals.

In addition to their 2nd place win, the duo made history Friday as the first pair to stand on The Podium at the BWF world junior championships.

Between staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants and shopping in our malls, Spokane Sports said the tournament generated roughly $5 million dollars in economic impact for Spokane.

"Thanks to Spokane for hosting this international junior tournament in Spokane," Dhital said. "I hope it will bring in more international sports to Spokane."

The 2024 BWF world junior championships would have been in New Zealand, but the country relinquished its hosting rights earlier this year.