SPOKANE, Wash. — The most recent mission to the Titanic captured the best footage ever recorded of the sunken ship. Clear, high-quality video shot in 4K showcased just how much the ship has aged underwater.

Perhaps what’s even more amazing is the CEO of the submarine that captured it all lives in Post Falls.

Bruce Jones has 32 years of experience working on watercrafts that dive below the sea. His company, Triton Submarines was approached by a private investor three years ago to create something special.

“It’s a 50 million dollar submarine. It’s unique, there’s never been anything like it. It’s the deepest diving submarine in human history,” Jones said.

The journey down to the Titanic takes over an hour and the submarine is the first to dive in over 14 years. It was equipped with multiple cameras and it was big enough to seat two people, which is another first for a Titanic trip.

As for Jones, he's fully committed to life in the Inland Northwest. Between a full four seasons and the beautiful scenery, he's proud to call Post Falls his home.

“I have visited 121 countries. I've traveled extensively and there's no place in the world that I love more than North Idaho. This just suits me.”

Triton Submarines and their partners now turn their attention to the Arctic Ocean for the next challenge.

