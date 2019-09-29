STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office said it has received multiple reports of Verizon Wireless outages in the county.

According to an SCSO press release, dispatch has received reports that Verizon cellphone service is down for most of the central and northern parts of Stevens County. The outages appear to include voice and data services, according to the SCSO.

Those who are having an emergency will need to use a landline or a phone from a different cell carrier while Verizon's service is down, SCSO said.

The SCSO does not have an estimated time for the service to be restored. Some Avista customers in Stevens County also experienced power outages over the weekend.

RELATED: Ferry County sees 20 inches of snow, other Inland Northwest snow totals

RELATED: Spokane, Inland Northwest see Freeze Warnings after record-setting snow

RELATED: Chilly fall weather lingers over Puget Sound

RELATED: Spokane, Inland Northwest to continue to see cold conditions after first snow

The following video is a report on whether September snow means Spokane will experience an early winter.