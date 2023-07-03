x
Crews responding to reported accident at Spokane Tribe Casino

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Airway Heights Fire Department is responding to an accident at the Spokane Tribal Casino.

A major construction accident was reported near the casino. Police and other medical first responders are on site.

KREM 2 was told a tribe representative will hold a press conference with more information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

