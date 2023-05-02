Spokane Public Library receives $400K to put social workers in libraries

The money awarded from Better Health Together will help place at least two full-time social workers at three Spokane Public Library locations for the next two years.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On par with a national growing trend, the Spokane Public Library will now have social workers in different library locations thanks to funding from a local non-profit.

Spokane Public Library and Peer Spokane received $400,000 from Better Health Together to put Peer Services Specialists in libraries. The money will help place at least two full-time social workers at three Spokane Public Library locations for the next two years. The goal is to help connect people with resources.

"This funding and partnership will allow us to expand services to even more individuals in need," said Bethiah Streeter, the Social Services Manager at Spokane Public Library. "We are grateful for the support of Better Health Together and excited to work with Peer Spokane to make a positive impact on the health outcomes of our community."

Peer Spokane said it hopes this program will help people experiencing homelessness and those with behavioral health needs, such as mental health and substance abuse, by connecting them to the appropriate resources.

Through their partnership with Peer Spokane, the Spokane Public Library has connected at least 18 people with housing since the start of the program in 2022.

