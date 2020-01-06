SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said the department is prepared for more chaotic demonstrations Monday night.

"[We] are getting intelligence that they are trying to recreate last night tonight,"

Meidl said.

Meidl said there will be extra officers downtown tonight, and members of the National Guard will also be downtown and dispersed throughout other areas of the city.

He said the Proud Boys, Antifa and militias were all part of the group causing chaos in downtown last night.

Meidl also clarified that the group causing chaos in downtown Sunday night was not part of the group that protested peacefully Sunday afternoon.

Meidl said the police department had intelligence that "antagonists" were planning on coming to the protest with the intent to provoke police officers into a confrontation.

Prior to the rally, Meidl said officers saw groups bringing in jugs of water and milk, as well as baseball bats, clubs, and an umbrella with a large spike on the end, prompting the department to bring out more officers.

The chief said they believe the group has experience causing riots and disorder.

The rally was initially peaceful, aside from one person trying to start fights in the crowd, and a small group throwing rocks and spraying officers, according to Meidl.

Spokane City Council Member Betsy Wilkerson said she was inspired by the initial showing of protesters Sunday afternoon.

"The sea of people there looked like Spokane," Wilkerson said. "It was so diverse and it was unified. The rally was amazing, I stayed until about 5 and then I saw what was going on."

Come evening, the protest had migrated downtown, with protesters walking the streets until one group began breaking windows and looting the Nike store.

"My grandparents, my parents and I have seen rallies all my life," Wilkerson said. "And nothing is different."

Kurtis Robinson, President of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP, said the protest was "hijacked."

"That is not our Spokane," Robinson said. "That is not the Spokane we need to see and that we want to be."

Mayor Nadine Woodward also spoke at the conference, and condemned the group that destroyed property downtown.

"That is not Spokane, that is not who we are," Mayor Woodward said.

Woodward went on to praise many of the citizens who came out Monday morning to help clean up the city.

"Who we are returned this morning to clean up our city, to show our community what we are," Woodward said. "What an incredible, incredible thing."

RELATED: President of Spokane's NAACP: 'Spokane made a very profound strong statement yesterday'

RELATED: Community coronavirus screening site closed in Spokane Monday after destructive demonstrations