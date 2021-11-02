Spokane police searching for 13-year-old girl last seen Thursday morning

Bailey Cederblom told her friends that she would meet with an unknown person at an unknown park or Longfellow Elementary School, Spokane police said.

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl who might need her medication.

Bailey A. Cederblom, 13, was last seen early Thursday morning and has not been seen or heard from since that time, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger. She left home between the hours of 2 and 5 a.m. and her mother last saw her at approximately 2 a.m.

Preuninger said Cederblom told her friends that she would be meeting with an unknown person at an unknown park or Longfellow Elementary School near her home in Northeast Spokane. She had a medical procedure on Wednesday, Feb. 10 and is in need of medication, Preuninger said.

Cederblom is described as five feet, eight inches tall and weighing 125 pounds, and has long brown hair. She may be wearing a white beanie and gray sweatshirt.