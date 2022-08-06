Spokane police looking for missing, vulnerable man

William Knisley was last seen at the Best Buy on North Division Street around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking for help to find an 83-year-old man who is missing.

William Knisley was last seen on North Division Street around the Best Buy at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Knisley is from out of state but in Spokane visiting family.

He was last seen wearing a North Dakota baseball hat, green jacket, blue t-shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes. Knisley is 5’10” and weighs 190 pounds.

He may be walking around the area, but police also said he could be driving a red Chevrolet pickup truck. Police did not have information about the model or license plate.

Spokane Police said that Knisley has medical ailments which can make him easily confused. Police added that he is at risk of physical harm if he does not take his medication as scheduled.