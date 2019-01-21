SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane International Airport set a record for passengers that traveled using the airport in 2018.

According to a press release, Spokane International saw 1.9 million “enplaned passengers” use the airport in 2018. The exact number was 1,998,949.

This beats the 2017 total of 1.7 million by about 215,000 passengers, according to the release.

“We appreciate the investments our airline partners have made to respond to increased demand from passengers traveling to and from business and leisure destinations important to our market area,” Spokane Airport Board Chair Nancy Vorhees said in the release.

“Enplaned passenger” refers to a passenger who boards an aircraft at an airport.

Total passenger activity rose by 12.6 percent in 2018 to a total of 3.9 million passengers, according to the release.

