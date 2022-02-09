Spokane gets a $680,000 grant for affordable housing

The money will help fund a project in Spokane's East Central Neighborhood that will bring 54 additional affordable housing units.

SPOKANE, Wash — The City of Spokane has received a $680,460 grant to help with affordable housing in the Perry District. The money comes from the Washington State Department of Commerce.

The city will use the funds for phase 2 of the Liberty Park Terrace project. The grant will pay for improvements needed to connect 54 affordable units to the city water and sewer systems, as well as utility connection fees.

The Liberty Park property was purchased back in 2018 for $402,345, using Community Development Block Grant funds, according to a news release from the City of Spokane.

Currently, the property has 48 units of affordable family housing that was built in 1974 and has since been renovated. The new phase will add three residential buildings to Liberty Park. The units are scheduled to be completed in late 2023. The property will also include an early learning center.

“This award is critical to support much-needed development of affordable housing in Spokane as well as spark a project that will reduce or prevent homelessness,” George Dahl, Spokane’s Community, Housing and Human Services Housing Manager said in a written statement. “This grant will help offset significant infrastructure costs unique to the property location and presence of basalt rock.”

The Liberty Park project is being developed by Kiemle Hagood and Proclaim Liberty.

The grant money for the Liberty Park project is one of 16 projects selected for funding statewide by the Department of Commerce. Combined, the projects will receive $18.6 million and are expected to support the development of more than 1,500 affordable housing units throughout the state.