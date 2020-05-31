SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands showed up to protest the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer Monday.

The crowd marched from the Big Red Wagon down to the Spokane courthouse and jail where several community activists spoke to the crowd.



An estimated four to five thousand protesters showed up to the march, with many cars driving along the route and honking in support.

Speakers talked to the crowd at the Spokane courthouse. Protesters could be heard chanting "say his name," "George Floyd," "hands up," "don't shoot," and "Black lives matter."

Some protesters dispersed downtown while others stayed at the Spokane courthouse and demonstrated in front of police.

Thousands in Spokane protest the death of George Floyd Thousands showed up to protest the death of George Floyd who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. Thousands showed up to protest the death of George Floyd who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. Thousands showed up to protest the death of George Floyd who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. Thousands showed up to protest the death of George Floyd who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. Thousands showed up to protest the death of George Floyd who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

RELATED: Live updates: Thousands converge at the Spokane courthouse to protest the death of George Floyd

RELATED: Spokane leaders speak out over George Floyd's death