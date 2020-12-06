Warning: The above video is a live feed that may contain graphic language

SPOKANE, Wash. — Protesters are gathered at Riverfront Park's Lilac Bowl on Sunday afternoon in support of the movement to defund police.

This is the third weekend in a row of Spokane protests against police brutality and racism.

Demonstrators on Sunday are chanting, “No justice, no peace. Defund the police,” and “When black lives matter, all lives matter.” One speaker also demanded an independent Office of the Police Ombudsman in Spokane.

Another speaker said the police have not "been there to protect the good guys," including workers, organizers, farmers and small business people.

“That’s why we say defund the police, not reform it. Bring down the whole damn system," he added later.

This protest comes after Occupy Spokane held a general strike at Spokane City Hall on Friday afternoon, where attendees are expected to observe 8 minutes and 45 seconds of silence in remembrance of George Floyd.

Spokane isn't exactly a city known for massive protest movements. But after three weeks of regular demonstrations, it's clear the movement protesting racism and police brutality isn't going away any time soon.

"What's different about this time is that people are ready for change," said Dustin Jolly, one of the Occupy Spokane protesters who helps organize events. "This can't be just lip service anymore, we need tangible, legitimate change. And we need that swift. And we need that now."

So what kinds of changes do protesters want, specifically here in Spokane?

Jolly says there are a couple of immediate goals, as well as a broader one.

One of the immediate objectives is rejecting the proposed contract between the City of Spokane and the Spokane Police Guild. It's up for a vote this month, but has received widespread criticism for its accountability structures. Specifically, opponents believe the contract leaves the ombudsman — the watchdog — too weak.

The list also includes prevention of the "Killology" training course from taking place. That's a seminar the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is planning to provide preparing deputies for if they have to shoot someone. The protesters argue it only enforces a focus on violence rather than protection by police.

The sheriff has said he'll consider calling off the training if there's still significant opposition after a community forum, but many just want him to cancel it now.

But ultimately, what most of the protesters are truly hoping for is a fundamental restructuring of the way policing works in Spokane.

"We want to convert our authoritarian police officers into peace officers," Jolly said. "Their training needs to consist of mental health training, as well as EMT training. And the authoritarian stuff that comes after that needs to be redesigned and reprogrammed. Because we need a police force with civilian oversight that is for the people, by the people."

SPD officers already are required to receive mental health training, but Jolly argues there needs to be more of it. All of these proposals are rooted in a desire to change the basic way people look at police: not as agents of force but of community service.

"When we look... at how a police officer is trained, we're only looking at a small amount of time that they go through training, and then we're putting a deadly weapon in their hand," Jolly said.

UPDATE: This story was updated to reflect that SPD officers are already required to receive some level of mental health training.

