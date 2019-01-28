SPOKANE, Wash. — A missing teen from Maple Valley, Wash., in King County, may now be in Spokane or Colville, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Vail McCann went missing on July 28, 2017 at age 12. On Monday, the center asked the public’s help in finding her.

The center said McCann may still be in the Maple Valley area, or may frequent the areas of Spokane or Colville.

At the time of her disappearance, McCann was described as 5 feet 2 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair with the tips dyed blonde. She has pierced ears.

If you know McCann’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children