A couple of thieves were caught on camera at a Spokane Valley business stealing a soda machine early Wednesday morning.

Ryan King, with ProFormance Lube Center, said it happened at their store on East Sprague at 5:22 a.m.

Police have since recovered the stolen soda machine, according to King. He said they took all the change out of it.

King said thieves tried to steal the machine three to four weeks ago but were not successful. They cut the power cord and knocked it over.

King asks anyone who may recognize the two suspects in the video to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.