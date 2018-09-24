SPOKANE, Wash. — Building tenant Lisa Milliken has been arrested for first degree arson following the apartment fire that broke out at an apartment on 2nd Avenue and Pine Street, officials said.

Spokane fire crews worked quickly Monday morning to put out a fire at an apartment complex in downtown.

It happened on South Pine Street between East 2nd Avenue and East 3rd Avenue around 10 a.m.

Officials said when they arrived, two units were on fire. Between 50 and 55 firefighters were dispatched to the scene and quickly got the fire out. Crews also used a drone to help investigate.

Authorities said several residents were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SFD are still on scene of an apartment fire at 3rd and Pine Streets downtown. We’re told they responded just after 10 am and two units were on fire. 50-55 fire fighters were dispatched and quickly knocked down the fire. Several residents are displaced. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/4aq0x3y1xi — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) September 24, 2018

