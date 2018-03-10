SPOKANE, Wash. — A substitute teacher died after suffering a cardiac event at Shaw Middle School on Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for Spokane Public Schools.

The SPS spokesman said a student found the teacher unresponsive in a classroom.

A crisis team is on site to offer support for both students and teachers, and will be at the school for the rest of this week.

The teacher’s name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more details as they are available.

