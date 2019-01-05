SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state lawmakers approved funding for Spokane’s Excelsior Wellness Center to make upgrades to their facilities.

The Excelsior Wellness Center serves hundreds of vulnerable youth and their families. The non-profit provides behavioral health and education programs.

State lawmakers granted the non-profit $693,000 as part of its two-year budget.

The money will be used to replace the gym's floor and roof, build a workshop to expand their vocational programs and add a sport court to the integrated care center, which is currently under construction.

"We just really want to make sure that we are meeting the needs and providing the best service that we can offer to our community members,” Excelsior Chief Development Officer Kitara Johnson said.

The Excelsior team left an impression on sixth district legislators who were invited to tour the facilities.

“With this appropriation, Excelsior will be able to get their vocational skills program off the ground, improve their integrated care center, and repair their gymnasium. These investments are essential for Excelsior to continue offering these critical services in our community,” Representative Mike Volz said.

Statewide $308 million was appropriated for mental health and behavioral health institutions.

"I am really happy that our state is saying 'yes, we will support our community's most vulnerable and we will provide adequate services to them'," Johnson said.

Excelsior is accepting donations of gym equipment, such as basketballs, hoops and wrestling mats.

Other projects in the 6th Legislative District include: