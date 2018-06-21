SPOKANE, Wash.-- A local businesswoman voiced her concerns on Wednesday after receiving unwanted gifts at her door for the past two weeks.

CP Phare is the owner of Neat Old Stuff in downtown Spokane. According to Phare, someone has been using her workshop entrance as a toilet.

Phare said she would find the unwanted waste every morning.

She has called Spokane Police and Crime Check about the issue. According to officials, the most common fix to deter crime on business property is to improve the lighting. Spokane Police said their recommendations have helped deter crime at several other properties in the past.

Phare said that every time she would change the lighting, they would get damaged or destroyed. Officials said they will be surveying the area around Phare's business in the near future.

