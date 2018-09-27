SPOKANE, Wash. — Nordic Smoke BBQ a Spokane-owned food truck will be featured on the popular Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. The episode will air on Sept. 28.

Nordic Smoke owner, Dusty Tellessen said the producers of the show contacted him in early May 2018 about being featured on the show and the episode taped in early June.

Tellessen said during the taping, they served Guy Feiri brisket, smoked ribs, smoked bbq beans, their homemade hot sauces and smoked hot wings.

“Guy couldn’t believe the time we put into the brisket,” Tellessen said.

Nordic Smoke is currently working on their fall schedule and a co-owner said it should be released soon.

The episode will air on the Food Network on Sept. 28.

