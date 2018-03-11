SPOKANE, Wash. — Business Insider released a study that says on a national average, people on a minimum-wage salary would have to have at least two jobs to afford an apartment in most areas.

A worker needs to make $26.87 an hour to afford an apartment in the state of Washington, on average. But the state’s minimum-wage amount is significantly lower, at $11.50.

For Spokane, an individual only needs to make $16.67 to afford that same apartment.

Spokane ranks at number 12 out of 17 metropolitan cities in the state, meaning it has one of Washington’s lowest housing wages.

A housing wage is the amount a full-time employee needs to make to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition published a map showing each state and the average salary a worker needs to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

Washington ranks as the eighth highest in the country.

But with the state minimum wage at $11.50, workers would have to work an extra four hours to meet the housing wage. That’s a total of 12 hours a day.

This leaves a large gap between housing wages and how much minimum-wage workers actually make.

It’s based on the fair market rent, which is how much someone can expect to pay for a modest apartment in areas around the country.

The numbers change every year and depend on the minimum wage.

In 2019, Washington’s minimum wage will be $12.

In 2020, it will be up to $13.50.

Depending on how housing rates fluctuate, Spokane’s housing wages could drop even lower.

