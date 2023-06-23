Spokane County Sheriff's Office and fire crews responding to plane crash at Clear Lake Resort

According to preliminary information from the sheriff's office, the pilot of the small plane escaped the crash with no apparent injuries.

CHENEY, Wash. — An ultralight plane has crashed into the lake at Clear Lake Resort in Cheney. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane County Fire District No.3 are responding.

The plane has been pulled out of the water.

According to fire officials, while trying to land the plane, the pilot lost control before cartwheeling into the lake. A nearby boater saw the crash and traveled out to provide aid for the pilot.

The sheriff's office will conduct a full report and the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash.

The sheriff's office says the plane was an experimental ultralight aircraft and the pilot is going to be checked out at the hospital as a precaution.

