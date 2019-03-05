SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Detention Services staff saved the lives of three inmates at the Spokane County Jail who overdosed on possible opioids Thursday night.

Officials said the three inmates had taken an unknown powdery substance that was smuggled into the jail.

In a press release, Spokane County Spokesperson Jared Webley said at 11 p.m. two female inmates were found unconscious in a dormitory. He said detention staff performed lifesaving measures and administered Narcan to the inmates.

Webley said the women regained consciousness and were transported to the hospital. Both were cleared by the hospital and later returned to the jail.

Then at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning a third inmate with the same symptoms was found. Webley said the inmate had been moved from the same dorm after the previous evening’s incident. He said she was unconscious and required CPR. Narcan was also used to revive her and she was taken to the hospital. She is also expected to be ok.

Webley said detention services staff along with the help of a specialized K9 unit, conducted an extensive search of the facility. He said the incident is being investigated now and no other information will be available until the investigation is concluded.

