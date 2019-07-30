SPOKANE, Wash.-- Two Spokane County firefighters rescued a kitten who was stuck in the body of a car Monday.

Fire District 9 posted on their Facebook page that the firefighters were flagged down by a woman who heard the kitten while she was driving. The fire district told KREM 2 the driver had stopped at a coffee stand near the Bigelow Gulch area, when the barista working at the stand alerted the driver to the sound of a cat.

The duo found the kitten in the wheel well of the car after working for half an hour to find it, the post said. The post also says that the kitten was not injured.

Spokane County Fire District 9 serves the North Spokane area with nine stations and 170 personnel.

