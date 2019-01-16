SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating two more social media threats directed at Shadle Park High School late Thursday night, according to Spokane Public Schools spokesman Brian Coddington.

The threats late Thursday night follow the arrest of a student who threatened to 'shoot up' the school.

Coddington could not disclose the nature of the new threats.

Spokane police officers and additional campus security officers are on campus on Friday, but school is otherwise operating as normal.

"We could encourage anyone who has information about this threat...to report that to school staff, campus security and Spokane police," Coddington said.

"We took each one of these very, very seriously and make sure they are investigated so we know the source of them and can be confident in what the intent is and make sure they are taken care of appropriately," he continued.

The district previously received two threats this week.

Student threatens to 'shoot up' school

On Wednesday, a student was arrested for felony harassment after threatening to shoot a gun at Shadle Park High School.

The Spokane Police Department received a tip that a Shadle student was using social media to report a juvenile male in their classroom who was saying he had a firearm in his backpack and there was a threat to 'shoot up' the school, according to police spokesman John O'Brien.

O'Brien said when police arrived, they confirmed the suspect was in the classroom and isolated the room. Police then detained the suspect without incident.

Coddington said the school was briefly placed on lockdown during the investigation.

Investigators learned that at least two Shadle students could confirm the threats.

The suspect was booked into juvenile detention for felony harassment.

Neither Coddington nor O'Brien would confirm whether Wednesday's suspect was actually carrying a weapon.

Shadle Park High School received another threat over social media on Thursday morning that the district determined to not be credible.

The second message, which was forwarded to KREM by multiple viewers, said "I will shoot up Shadle tomorrow and students will die! Look out." It also referenced the incident on Wednesday.

"We did communicate with families this morning that Spokane police and campus safety are investigating a social media threat referencing the incident yesterday," Coddington said. "We interviewed the student and there is no credible threat at this time."

Coddington said staff has been instructed to check in with students and ask about their well-being. Students that received this threat or any other threat are asked to report the messages.

