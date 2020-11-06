SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said two men appeared to be racing at high speed in Spokane Valley when they crashed, leaving both drivers with injuries and damaging several parked cars and a power pole.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory, two vehicles appeared to be racing and lost control before colliding with each other. The two vehicles then hit several parked cars and a power pole on southbound Argonne Road near Valleyway and Main avenues, Gregory said.

One driver sustained minor injuries and the other sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Gregory. The crash was reported at about 2:45 p.m.

At least three parked cars were damaged, Gregory said. Drivers can expected delays for several hours on South Argonne Road near Main Avenue, he said. The power pole is also being replaced.

According to Gregory, the male drivers could face criminal charges such as reckless driving and vehicular assault.

Spokane Valley firefighters extracted a person from the wreckage.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department tweeted about the collision at 4:32 p.m. on Wednesday, saying it was the second high-speed collision "with terrible outcomes" this week.

Photos sent by a KREM viewer appear to show at least three vehicles damaged at the scene of the crash. At least one power pole also appears damaged in the crash.

There has been no information released on the conditions of anyone involved.

Jason Erdmann

Jason Erdmann

Click here to see the KREM Traffic Map.

This is a developing story and will be updated as reporting is completed.

RELATED: Autonomous vehicles won't make roads completely safe, study says

RELATED: Safety board asks helicopter makers to install 'black boxes'