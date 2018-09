SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest honor flight departed from Spokane to Washington D.C. on Monday and will return Tuesday Sept. 25. The organization is escorting eight World War II veterans, six Korean War veteran and 89 Vietnam War veterans to see the national memorials built in their honor.

The veterans will arrive back at the Spokane airport at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Everyone is invited to attend the homecoming and welcome home the vets from their honor flight.

