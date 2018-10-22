SPOKANE, Wash. — One person is dead after a car drove over the barrier at High Drive and 33rd Avenue on Monday.

Spokane Police believe the car was traveling north on High Drive when it went over a barrier.

Authorities said when police arrived a short time after 11 a.m., they found the driver dead. They are not yet releasing whether the driver is a male or female.

Officials said High Drive will be closed between 29th Avenue and 37th Avenue for several hours.

Subject is deceased. Police are waiting for Major Crimes to arrive. High Drive will be closed between 29th and 37th for several hours. pic.twitter.com/aRh8KYxiJY — Nathan Brand (@KREMnate) October 22, 2018

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

