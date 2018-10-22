SPOKANE, Wash. — One person is dead after a car drove over the barrier at High Drive and 33rd Avenue on Monday.
Spokane Police believe the car was traveling north on High Drive when it went over a barrier.
Authorities said when police arrived a short time after 11 a.m., they found the driver dead. They are not yet releasing whether the driver is a male or female.
Officials said High Drive will be closed between 29th Avenue and 37th Avenue for several hours.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
© 2018 KREM