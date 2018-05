SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane Brewery took the silver medal at the World Beer Cup.

No-Li’s Born and Raised IPA took silver in the competition’s Double Red Ale category.

This is No-Li’s 25th international brewing medal competing against some of the world’s finest breweries and brands, No-Li officials said.

This year, 8,234 were entered by 2,515 breweries from 66 countries in 101 style categories. They were evaluated by 295 judges from 33 countries.

© 2018 KREM