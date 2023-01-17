Spokane Valley Fire Department distributing AEDs to law enforcement

The AEDs will be carried in police cars for quick access to people who suffer a sudden cardiac arrest.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) will be giving 23 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to local police departments.

The AEDs will be distributed among the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department, SVFD and Liberty Lake Police Department through a lend-lease program.

The AEDs will be carried in police cars for quick access to people who suffer a sudden cardiac arrest. This will assist emergency medical service (EMS) providers from the SVFD to save even more lives when law enforcement officers arrive prior to EMS.

“We know that hands on CPR as well as early access to an AED (Defibrillation) saves lives. These AEDs will further increase the chances at a positive outcome," Fire Chief Frank Soto Jr. said in a statement.

During a press conference on Tuesday, a sudden cardiac arrest survivor discussed the importance of law enforcement having access to an AED. He also shared his survival story involving a police officer using the AED he was carrying on him prior to EMS arrival.

