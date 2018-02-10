SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the most heated races congressional races in America is the battle between current Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, and challenger, former state senator and WSU-Spokane Chancellor, Lisa Brown.

You can tell with all of the campaign ads and negative rhetoric. Sometimes it is hard to understand what’s real and what sounds good in a campaign ad. It helps to have a better understanding of the industries and businesses behind each candidate.

The latest data from the Federal Election Commission and the Center for Responsive Politics said the McMorris Rodgers campaign is getting 49 percent of her campaign contributions from in-state sources, and 51 percent from out-of-state. You compare that to Brown where 88 percent of funds come from donors within Washington and 12 percent from out-of-state.

Within the 5th District, McMorris Rodgers is getting 22 percent of her campaign money from the area she represents, and the other 69 percent comes from outside of the district. For Brown, 47 percent comes from people and organizations within the 5th District and 43 percent comes from out of the district.

Riordan, Kaitlin

It's important to understand, this is not necessarily a negative. This is often the case for an incumbent, especially one, like McMorris Rodgers, who has been in office for as long as she has, simply because an incumbent makes a lot of connections during their considerable time in Washington D.C.

As for what industries are donating to each candidate’s campaign, for McMorris Rodgers, the top five are, securities/investments, retired, health professional, real estate and pharmaceuticals/health products.

Top industries that donate to Cathy McMorris Rodgers

As for Brown, industries like the retired, democratic/liberal organizations, education, women’s issues and lawyers/law firms are supporting her campaign.

Top industries donating to Lisa Brown.

If you break those down even further, the top 20 companies donating to the candidates through their political action committees. For Cathy McMorris Rogers, it is Goldman Sachs, Berkshire Hathaway, MoneyTree and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers' top donors.

On Brown's side, all the universities, Washington State University, Eastern Washington University and University of Washington, as well as some of the more traditionally Democratic or Liberal organizations, like PAC to the Future, End Citizens United, or League of Conservation Voters.

Lisa Brown's top donors

What does this mean? In general, it means these groups support each candidate's position on certain issues. The question has always been, will it influence their vote?

“I think it's not so much about liberal vs. conservative, and it's more about specific issues. Like "End Citizens United" wants to change money in politics, and I think liberals and conservatives can agree that we want the interests of families and businesses in Eastern Washington represented, not the special interests running the agenda,” Brown explained.

“I've had over 15,000 contributions, individual contributions, this campaign cycle. And clearly, there is more money pouring into this race, both on my side, and on my opponent's side, than we've seen in a long time. Millions and millions of dollars. Anyone who contributes to my campaign, they are contributing and supporting my agenda, and my priorities, which are always the people of Eastern Washington. In fact, I've supported legislation that the big banks opposed,” McMorris Rodgers explained. “The contributions are about them supporting my agenda and my priorities, which are about the people of Eastern Washington.”

KREM 2 also looked at some of the local and regional organizations on the top 20 list of contributors for the candidates. For McMorris Rodgers it includes Potlatch Deltic, Hecla Mining, Vaagen Brothers Lumber, Nelson Irrigation and Schweitzer Engineering. Brown’s list includes Amazon, Planned Parenthood, Providence, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades and United Food and Commercial Workers Union. It is very common for Democratic candidates, significant contributions from trade unions like Food and Commercial Workers, Painters and Allied Trades, and Electrical Workers. Like any campaign, sometimes contributions are controversial, and this race is no different.

“I have supported transparency and accountability for pharmacy benefit managers, the PBMs. They're the middlemen. You have the manufacturer, and you have the patient, and it's the PBMs where you see the most dramatic increase. I'm pleased that this administration is actually moving toward the generics. When you look at the cost of prescription drugs, about 10 percent of the prescription drugs are brand names, but they account for over 70 percent of the actual cost. So, if we can move to generics, that's a positive,” McMorris Rodgers said about her record of receiving contributions from pharmaceutical companies.

Brown has also received controversial donations, including $10,000 from Planned Parenthood.

“Well, I'm really clear: family planning and access to the full medical information for women, is very important. It's something that I believe is shared by most people here in Eastern Washington. I am proud to be a proud supporter of them. Representative McMorris Rodgers has supported a rule that would essentially deprive them of funding, not for the controversial abortion services, but for all their services. And that would cause people in Eastern Washington to lose access to health care that they really need. And so, for me, this is a very clear difference of opinion on this issue, and a different voting record, and it makes sense for people to understand that, and to make up their mind about whether they want to see women's choice and healthcare services supported or not,” Brown explained.

It is very clear that these two candidates differ in a lot of ways, from their positions on certain issues to the way their campaigns are being funded. Both agree we need more transparency when it comes to campaign fund, but how we get there may look different, depending on who wins this election.

© 2018 KREM