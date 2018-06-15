SPOKANE, Wash.-- Thirty years ago, a local man lost his leg in a motorcycle accident; today Scott Gade is training for a sprint triathlon.

After his accident, Gade thought that his accident would hold him back from his life goals. He proved himself wrong and has been training for a triathlon in Medical Lake for the past three months.

Gade is a survivor and he is not afraid to push himself.

"I'm up to a point now where I swim 10 laps, which is actually further than the distance I will be doing in the race," said Gade.

It all happened when one night a drunk driver crashed into him. "When you are dealing with the loss of a limb, most people will compare it to the loss of a loved one. You go through all the aspects of grief--anger, denial," said Gade.

He said he changed his mindset when he saw other people with similar situations overcoming their difficulties. The change in perception brought him to a place of determination.

"It will be a great goal I'm going to be extremely happy when it's done, but then I'll probably be looking at the next thing I'm going to do in life," said Gade. "I want to motivate someone else, give someone else hope. I want them to have hope."

© 2018 KREM