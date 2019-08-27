SPOKANE, Wash. — On Facebook, Liberty State has over 3,300 people who support a secession from Western Washington to give Eastern Washington better representation.

The group plans on running a booth at the Spokane Interstate fair despite a petition calling for the fair to separate themselves from the group.

The liberty movement has faced criticism because of their ties to State Representative Matt Shea (R-Spokane Valley), and recent reports linking him to a group that offers training for "biblical warfare."

Rob Chase is the Spokane County Liaison for Liberty state and he said the booth will be a good opportunity to educate people about the movement.

“Once we have signs up then people will say, maybe this is real,” Chase said. “If we have a fair booth we could actually answer the questions of the people, and they have very good questions and I think we have answers for them.”

Chase travels around Eastern Washington and supplies signs in favor for the exit. He was at the Stevens County fair last week and says the booth will also be a place to buy Liberty State paraphernalia.

In the event that the booth is met by protestors, Chase says the two sides will have a civil discussion and try to answer their questions.

The following video is a report on Liberty State supporters continuing to back Rep. Matt Shea.