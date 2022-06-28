Land officially purchased for Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center building

The facility will be built on the 5.01 acre parcel of land on 13609 E. Mansfield Ave. from Centennial Properties.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center (SVPAC) announced that it has officially purchased land to build its facility.

According to a press release from the arts institution, the facility will be built on the 5.01-acre parcel of land on 13609 E. Mansfield Ave. from Centennial Properties.

The SVPAC completed the final paperwork for the facility this week. A groundbreaking ceremony is currently slated for Aug. 13, 2022, so that construction can get underway as soon as possible. Officials predict the facility will be open in 2024.

The new SVPAC facility will be placed next door to the Tru By Hilton, which is currently being developed into the new Mirabeau Point Place neighborhood along the Spokane River.

Executive Artistic Director Yvonne A.K. Johnson says the purchase is "an exciting milestone step in the building of the SVPAC, which will be a beacon of light for all to enjoy in the region."

SVPAC says the facility will include two theater spaces, an acting conservatory and an event space for parties and meetings.

"In the Inland Northwest, we do not realize how few performing arts facilities there are compared to markets of similar size," Managing Director Dr. Marine Rorholm said. "The SVPAC will be a tremendous boost to the regional economy, affecting hospitality and tourism in ways we've never seen before."

"The land sale is a special day for the City of Spokane Valley, our community and the entire Pacific Northwest region," SVPAC Board President Christina Lynch said. "We're honored to be part of the momentous endeavor and know that generations to come will proudly boast of this gem in the center of their community."

Lynch's husband, David Lynch, says the project "will create a theatrical learning environment for our community and an opportunity to showcase our talent throughout the entire year."

SVPAC says that with this official land sale, the capital campaign is "full steam ahead."

"I'm looking forward to the economic impact on the community and businesses in the area for generations to come," Capital Campaign Manager Georgia Oxford said.

