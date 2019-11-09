SPOKANE, Wash.-- One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on westbound I-90 near the Hamilton exit Tuesday night.

Washington State Patrol told KREM 2 at the scene that it is investigating the incident as a fatal felony hit-and-run. A witness stopped on the side of the road to let authorities know what had happened, but the driver had already sped off.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, according to authorities at the scene. WSP is working to find the suspect vehicle, and any witnesses who may have seen what happened.

The make and model of the suspect vehicle is unknown as of 12 a.m. Wednesday. Exit 282 B is expected to be closed for a few hours, and should reopen early Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Pedestrian tunnel built in Kootenai Co. helps Boy Scouts travel safely

RELATED: Crosswalk, memorial dedicated to Andrew Vathis