SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) is sheltering 10 pets who went missing from their homes on New Year’s Eve, in addition to many other animals.

RELATED: Tips for pet owners as New Year's Eve approaches

Brooklyn Robinson with SCRAPS said those who are missing pets should visit the SCRAPS website to fill out a Lost and Found Pet Form.

SCRAPS will be closed for New Year’s Day but the shelter will start its new hours beginning Wednesday.

SCRAPS is sheltering 10 pets who went missing on New Year's Eve, including these cats.

Kierra Elfalan

SCRAPS is sheltering 10 pets who went missing on New Year's Eve, including this cat.

Kierra Elfalan

SCRAPS hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 12 to 7 p.m.

Thursdays: Closed

Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.