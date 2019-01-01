SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) is sheltering 10 pets who went missing from their homes on New Year’s Eve, in addition to many other animals.
Brooklyn Robinson with SCRAPS said those who are missing pets should visit the SCRAPS website to fill out a Lost and Found Pet Form.
SCRAPS will be closed for New Year’s Day but the shelter will start its new hours beginning Wednesday.
Kierra Elfalan
SCRAPS hours:
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 12 to 7 p.m.
Thursdays: Closed
Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.