SPOKANE, Wash. — Pumpkin Spice, sweaters and changing leaves are just a few things fall brings to the Pacific Northwest.

Another popular item is hard apple cider. It has become so popular in recent years, it's becoming harder to find.

There are different kinds of apples used to make cider. There's table-top apples, usually found in stores, but there's also cider-specific apples.

Will Jordan from Twilight Cider Works in Green Bluff knows the apple shortage first-hand.

Some of his ciders are craft and artisanal, meaning they're a little bit drier and less sweet than mass-produced ones.

According to industry experts, there is a shortage of traditional cider apples and that's affecting cider makers like Jordan. There is not enough orchards to keep up with the demands.

The high demand of apple cider is now getting researchers involved.

Washington State University announced in September that it is using a federal grant to study the craft cider market.

In particular, they will look into cider apple shortages and find solutions as to why orchards don't grow enough to keep up with current demands.

WSU said their work will focus on small and medium sized farms.

Researchers from Michigan, Vermont and Wisconsin are also included in the grant.

