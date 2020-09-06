SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane's Globe Bar and Kitchen released a statement on social media on Monday night distancing itself from a group of armed individuals it said gathered in its parking lot during recent protests.

The nightclub said in the statement that the group gathered in its parking lot during each of the two protests that have taken place downtown that previous two Sundays.

"Two weekends in a row, an armed group of individuals has gathered in our parking lot and two weekends in a row," part of the statement reads. "We have reported their presence to local law enforcement. They have come in response to the powerful, peaceful protests that have taken place in downtown Spokane."

The statement goes on to claim that the business has video footage of "malicious intent to agitate, disrupt and intimidate" before stating that it has no affiliation with the armed group.

No arrests were made and no damage was done during the most recent organized protest on Sunday, June 7. While the first protest in Spokane on May 31 also remained peaceful, a different group took part in looting and violence downtown following the organized peaceful protest, which police stressed was caused by a different group.

The Globe's full statement is replicated below:

"As safe and inclusive LGBTQ+ establishments, The Globe and The Blind Buck stand in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Black lives are human lives and we will not tolerate racism, bigotry, or those that would do our community harm. To persons of color in Spokane and beyond, you belong here. Hatred does not.

Two weekends in a row, an armed group of individuals has gathered in our parking lot and two weekends in a row, we have reported their presence to local law enforcement. They have come in response to the powerful, peaceful protests that have taken place in downtown Spokane. Video footage reveals their malicious intent to agitate, disrupt and intimidate. We have no affiliation with these individuals nor do we condone their activities.

If you have any information regarding this collective, please contact local law enforcement. We will continue to work with our building owner, the private property owner, towing company, and local law enforcement in our efforts to prevent their organizing. We will not tolerate discrimination."

