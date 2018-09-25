MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — In April, two German Shepherds went missing from their owner’s home in Medical Lake, now they are nominated for an award that would help pets in the area that would not be able to afford care otherwise.

Zeus and Ziva have been nominated for the Hambone Award through Nationwide pet insurance. Nominees of this award have been through “Bizarre tales that exemplified the inspiring strengths of our pets, the harrowing actions of our pet parents, and the amazing skills of trusted veterinarians” according to Nationwide’s website.

The winning pets will have $10,000 donated to the hospital that treated them in their time of need.

PREVIOUSLY: Two dogs survive 22 days trapped in old Medical Lake missile silo.

If Zeus and Ziva won, the money would be awarded to the Spokane Pet Emergency Clinic.

After escaping from their owner’s Medical Lake yard, Zeus and Ziva were trapped in an old missile silo 200 yards behind the house for 22 days.

The pair of dogs lost a combined 55 pounds while they were trapped, and it will be some time before they are completely healthy and healed.

