SPOKANE, Wash. — A program funded by local organizations, including the City of Spokane, is giving Geiger Correction inmates a chance at a crime-free career.

The Head Start Construction training program is taught by the Association of General Contractors.

The last session wrapped up in March. The class had 10 inmates from Geiger Corrections, and nine of them graduated.

Mike Ankney is the director of this AGC program. He said Geiger approached AGC about starting the program.

They hoped it would provide better opportunities for inmates once they're released.

"One of the things they brought up to us is the fact that one of the major reasons people reoffend is the lack of a job opportunity for them when they're released," Ankney said.

He said the Head Start Program teaches the inmates life skills, construction skills, and follow up with job placement opportunities.

The six week class includes about 180 hour hours of construction. In fact, some of those hours produced a green house on the grounds of Geiger.

"The first two classes we did was on site," Ankney said. "Then we introduced the aspect of coming out into the community."

Geiger Corrections officers along with AGC instructors keep a close eye on inmates when they do go off site for a training project.

Ankney said the program has seen a few success stories already.

"One individual went through our program and he is in the iron works local apprenticeship program now," Ankney said.

He said the program exists for those success stories.

"Just because they may be made a mistake in their past, the program makes it so they can get back on track and get a quality job and get their lives turned around," Ankney said.