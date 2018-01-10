SPOKANE, Wash. — Frontier Behavioral Health will launch a new 24/7 Regional Behavioral Health crisis line in January.

The toll-free number is 1-877-266-1818. It will serve Spokane, Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties in Washington.

The new crisis line will replace First Call for Help, which will be deactivated on the same date. Callers who dial First Call for Help will hear a message that allows them to select the new crisis line for immediate assistance or the Eastern Washington 2-1-1 resource line for free information about community resources.

Mental health clinicians will provide telephone triage and crisis intervention service, along with making direct referrals to mobile crisis outreach teams. The clinicians will also connect people to outpatient behavioral health services.

Officials said the adoption of the new crisis line is part of the state’s plan to transform publicly-funded healthcare services.

